Jorene “Joey” Carole Dame, 78, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - On August 2, 2021, our wife and soulmate, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, best friend and matriarch of our family was called home. Jorene “Joey” Carole Dame, 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Joey was born on January 24, 1943 to the late George E. and Kathryn (Hall) Briggs in Norfolk, NY.

She graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School in 1961, where she was involved in many extracurricular activities. She was an avid sports player and queen of Prom and Christmas Ball.

She married Floyd E. Dame on February 23, 1963. They lived in various places but returned to New York where they established their home in Sackets Harbor in 1980.

Joey was a homemaker for many years before starting her career as a teacher’s aide at Sackets Harbor Central School. She retired in 2010 after enjoying 25 years of camaraderie with other staff and students whom she loved dearly. She was an original member of the Sackets Harbor Sentinels Marching Band Bus Crew. She was known for her comedic sense of humor and was often a shoulder to lean on during her time at Sackets School. She was affectionally known as Momo to many staff, students and community members; a name given to her by her granddaughters.

She is survived by her husband, Floyd E. Dame, her son, Dennis (Julia) Dame, two daughters, Sheryl (Matthew) Curtis, Dawn Dame, five grandchildren, Cassandra (Joseph) Peffer, Brittney Robbins, Jordan Curtis, Skylar Curtis, Paige Curtis and two great grandchildren, Wyatt and Aubrey Peffer, her brother, George Herbie Briggs, her sisters, Patricia Kay Snyder, and Teresa Terri Howie as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, a son, Darren and two nieces, a sister in law and two brothers in law.

She was a communicate of St. Andrews Parish, a past member of the Alter and Rosary Society, and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 1757. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, needlepoint and spending time with her family and animals.

In honor of her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A private ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Sackets Harbor Fire Department, Sackets Harbor Ambulance Squad or to the George E. Briggs Fire Training Center.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.reedbenoit.com.

