Julia K. LaShomb, 91, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Julia K. LaShomb, age 91, passed away at her family home surrounded by her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. As per her wishes there will be no public callings. A funeral service will be help privately with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating at the convenience of the family.

Julia was born to the late Frederick and Alice (Jesmer) LaRue in Brasher Falls, NY on March 6th, 1930.

In her younger years, Julia was employed at Cornell Laundry and Dry Cleaning, later working at the Pine Grove Diner and retired from New York Power Authority after 12 years of service as a custodian.

Julia loved to visit the Casino and play BINGO. She could be found enjoying herself dancing and visiting with her coffee group at the Via Main restaurant

She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Kenneth LaShomb of Massena, NY; a daughter Diane LaLonde and companion Gilbert Lazore of Hogansburg, NY, her chosen daughter Barbara Lauber along with her two grandsons; Kevin and Renee Mere of Sandford, NC and Cory Mere of Massena, NY. She is also survived by her brother Fredrick and Sharleen LaRue of Albertine, FL a sister Bertha and Reggy Mott of Massena, NY and several nieces, nephews and sister in-laws.

In addition to her parents, Julia was predeceased by her five brothers Theron LaRue, Mosis LaRue, Lawrence Ober and James Ober, three sisters; Irene Phelix, Bernice Kallison and Beulah Suzdak.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676

Friends, family and loved ones may are encouraged to share memories, photos and stories by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

