Advertisement

Julia K. LaShomb, 91, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Julia K. LaShomb, age 91, passed away at her family home surrounded by her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. As per her wishes there will be no public callings. A funeral service will be help privately with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating at the convenience of the family.

Julia was born to the late Frederick and Alice (Jesmer) LaRue in Brasher Falls, NY on March 6th, 1930.

In her younger years, Julia was employed at Cornell Laundry and Dry Cleaning, later working at the Pine Grove Diner and retired from New York Power Authority after 12 years of service as a custodian.

Julia loved to visit the Casino and play BINGO. She could be found enjoying herself dancing and visiting with her coffee group at the Via Main restaurant

She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Kenneth LaShomb of Massena, NY; a daughter Diane LaLonde and companion Gilbert Lazore of Hogansburg, NY, her chosen daughter Barbara Lauber along with her two grandsons; Kevin and Renee Mere of Sandford, NC and Cory Mere of Massena, NY. She is also survived by her brother Fredrick and Sharleen LaRue of Albertine, FL a sister Bertha and Reggy Mott of Massena, NY and several nieces, nephews and sister in-laws.

In addition to her parents, Julia was predeceased by her five brothers Theron LaRue, Mosis LaRue, Lawrence Ober and James Ober, three sisters; Irene Phelix, Bernice Kallison and Beulah Suzdak.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676

Friends, family and loved ones may are encouraged to share memories, photos and stories by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gouverneur / St. Lawrence County Fair
Lack of help means no rides at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair
Candles
Helen Elizabeth Louis, formerly of Castorland
Jorene “Joey” Carole Dame, 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Jorene “Joey” Carole Dame, 78, of Sackets Harbor
Ryan Shanahan and Nathan Hall
Men survive close encounter with lightning, share story

Obituaries

Candles
Graveside Service: Jack Cornell, 87, of Gouverneur
Edward M. Russell, 80, of Lowville, died Saturday evening, July 31, 2021 at the Syracuse VA...
Edward M. Russell, 80, of Lowville
Miss Susan Whitmarsh, 72, of Rensselaer Falls, died at the UH Rensselaer Falls IRA on Saturday,...
Susan Whitmarsh, 72, of Rensselaer Falls
Margaret L. “Peggy” Cashman, 82 of Canton passed away at Highland Nursing Home with her...
Margaret L. “Peggy” Cashman, 82, of Canton
Maurice F. Cotter, 94, of Ogdensburg and formerly of Canton, died Sunday evening, July 25, 2021...
Maurice F. Cotter, 94, of Ogdensburg and formerly of Canton
Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand
Schumer, Gillibrand renew call for Cuomo’s resignation