Kim L. Costanzo, 70, of Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside Services for Kim L. Costanzo, age 70 of Waddington will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday (Aug 4, 2021) at the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon, with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Ms. Costanzo passed away on Monday (Aug 2nd) at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving are two daughters Regina Harrison & her husband Stephen of Pembroke, GA and Kelly Gatzke of Waddington; three brothers James F. Coffin, FL and Thomas Henry, TN; a sister Susan Alvino of Long Island; grandchildren Krystal Sheffield of GA, Robert Frank of Brooklyn, Annelise Gatzke, Katherine Gatzke, Jack Gatzke, Laura Kelly Gatzke, Lochlan Gatzke, and Scarlett Gatzke; great-grandchildren Alexis, Alizabeth, Cierra, Faith and Camden Sheffield.

Kim was predeceased by her brother Lawrence Henry and a sister Laura Coté. Kim was born on March 21, 1951 in Brooklyn, a daughter of the late James K. & Laura L. Coffin.

She attended School in Brooklyn, NY and continued her education at Kingsborough Community College.

During her career she worked in the airline industry for a period, and then became a “Domestic Goddess” raising her family.

She enjoyed doing crafts and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Kim was a domestic violence advocate.

Memorial contributions can be made to “End It Movement”, P.O. Box 511, Alpharetta, GA 30009.

Memorial contributions can be made to "End It Movement", P.O. Box 511, Alpharetta, GA 30009.

