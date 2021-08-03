Lack of help means no rides at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - If you’re planning on going to the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair Tuesday night, forget about going on any rides.

The fair posted the following message on its Facebook page:

“Unfortunately due to a lack of help we will not have any of the rides running tonight. The midway will be open with food and games. Please accept our sincere apologies. The rides will be fully running starting tomorrow. Thank you so much for understanding.”

The band Lonestar will perform Tuesday night and the farm animal competitions are underway.

After not having the fair last year due to the pandemic, a lot of people are glad it’s back.

“It’s like a second home. It’s so familiar. It’s just like coming back — it’s like coming home again,” said Michael Pierce, 4-H competitor.

The fair runs through Sunday, August 8. The firemen’s parade takes place Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.