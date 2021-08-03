Advertisement

Lawrence B. Burnett, 97, of Canton and formerly of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Mr. Burnett passed away at the Maplewood Health Care and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday (August 3, 2021).(Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Lawrence B. Burnett, age 97 of Canton, and formerly of Ogdensburg will be held at 3:00pm on Friday (August 6, 2021) at Foxwood Memorial Park Chapel with Deacon Tony Pastizzo officiating.

Calling hours will be held also on Friday from 2:00-3:00pm at the Mausoleum. Mr. Burnett passed away at the Maplewood Health Care and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday (August 3, 2021).

Surviving is his wife of 61 years Shirley Burnett; nephews Gerald, Michael, Keith, Philip, Richard, Victor & Donald Burnett; nieces Elaine Welch, Diane McCreedy, Susan White, Barbara Burnett and Caroline Burnett.

Larry was predeceased by his siblings Floyd & Raymond Burnett, Blanche Lalonde, Flora Mahagan, Hazel Richards, Edith Wright, Mildred LaFrance and Bernice Villnave.

During his career he worked as a lab tech with General Ice Cream Corp, Kraft and Losurdo Cheese. He later went to work at Bartman’s Taxi as a driver for 6 years.

Larry enjoyed bowling, and was awarded many records at local alleys and earned a spot at the State Championships. Memorial contributions can be made to the Notre Dame Heritage Fund, 125 Ford Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

