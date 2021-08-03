Lawrence B. Burnett, 97, of Canton and formerly of Ogdensburg

Mr. Burnett passed away at the Maplewood Health Care and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday (August 3, 2021). (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Lawrence B. Burnett, age 97 of Canton, and formerly of Ogdensburg will be held at 3:00pm on Friday (August 6, 2021) at Foxwood Memorial Park Chapel with Deacon Tony Pastizzo officiating.

Calling hours will be held also on Friday from 2:00-3:00pm at the Mausoleum. Mr. Burnett passed away at the Maplewood Health Care and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday (August 3, 2021).

Surviving is his wife of 61 years Shirley Burnett; nephews Gerald, Michael, Keith, Philip, Richard, Victor & Donald Burnett; nieces Elaine Welch, Diane McCreedy, Susan White, Barbara Burnett and Caroline Burnett.

Larry was predeceased by his siblings Floyd & Raymond Burnett, Blanche Lalonde, Flora Mahagan, Hazel Richards, Edith Wright, Mildred LaFrance and Bernice Villnave.

During his career he worked as a lab tech with General Ice Cream Corp, Kraft and Losurdo Cheese. He later went to work at Bartman’s Taxi as a driver for 6 years.

Larry enjoyed bowling, and was awarded many records at local alleys and earned a spot at the State Championships. Memorial contributions can be made to the Notre Dame Heritage Fund, 125 Ford Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

