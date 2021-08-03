Margaret L. “Peggy” Cashman, 82 of Canton passed away at Highland Nursing Home with her daughters at her side on July 31, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Margaret L. “Peggy” Cashman, 82 of Canton passed away at Highland Nursing Home with her daughters at her side on July 31, 2021. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the O’Leary Funeral Service, Canton. Calling hours will be at the O’Leary Funeral Home, on Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret will be Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Canton. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery will follow.

She was born Margaret Louise Connelly on September 8, 1938 to the late Bernard and Irene (Saucier) Connelly. Margaret married the late Robert William Cashman on March 17, 1958 at St Paul’s Catholic Church in South Colton. She retired as the Chief Clerk of Combined Courts from the NYS Unified Court System.

Surviving Margaret are her two daughters, Deborah and Mark Darou of Canton, Kimberly and Duane Pierce of Canton; granddaughters, Jessica and Fred Rowe of PA, Olivia and Jeremiah Sullivan of Norwood and Abigail Darou of Canton; two step grandsons, Kevin and Meg Pierce of Baldwinsville, Jeremy & Kelly Pierce of MA; she was so proud to be a great grandmother to Robert (Robbie) Rowe of PA. She is also survived by two brothers; Stephen and Nancy Connelly of Hannawa Falls, Andrew and Kathy Connelly of South Colton; a sister, Dianne Connelly of MD and by many special nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert in 1996; two brothers, John (Jack) Connelly in 2017 and Gerald Connelly in 2012.

Contributions in Margaret’s memory may be made to the National Down Syndrome Association, 8E 41st Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017.

