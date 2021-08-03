Maurice F. Cotter, 94, of Ogdensburg and formerly of Canton, died Sunday evening, July 25, 2021 at the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg, where he had been a resident for many years. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Maurice F. Cotter, 94, of Ogdensburg and formerly of Canton, died Sunday evening, July 25, 2021 at the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg, where he had been a resident for many years.

Maurice was born May 26, 1927 in Canton, a son of the late Edward and Margaret (Clark) Cotter. He graduated from Canton High School in 1945 as an Honor Student. Maurice played baseball for Canton and was a pitcher and played “Hot Spot”. As an adult, Maurice worked the family farm.

Maurice was a member and oldest Knight of Columbus Sarto Council 1059 of Canton. He took his first degree on July 1, 1946 and subsequently his second and third degree at later times. His 75 years of contiguous membership was the longest of any other member.

Maurice is survived by a cousin, Lauren (Julia) Stiles of Ithaca, New York.

In addition to his parents, Maurice is predeceased by three brothers, Rev. Charles Cotter, Rev. Robert Cotter and Rev. Lawrence Cotter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 8:30am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Canton, followed by a graveside burial in the family plot in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Canton.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Maurice F. Cotter are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.