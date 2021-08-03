No action on Hospice, but city council doles out $ to other nonprofits

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A resolution to provide COVID relief funds to a Watertown nonprofit remains tabled.

City council members did not discuss the relief money at their meeting Monday night.

Jefferson County Hospice officials say that’s on purpose.

The organization is seeking nearly $500,000 from the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Act money.

Another resolution was initially tabled last month.

Hospice officials say the issue wasn’t discussed Monday because the city and county are scheduling a meeting to try to find a collaborative solution.

No date has been set for that meeting.

Meanwhile, the city council has the go-ahead to dole out thousands of dollars from the CARES act that earmarked for other nonprofits.

The Watertown Urban Mission will receive $71,500 dollars to support its mobile food pantry project.

The Community Action Planning Council, United Way of Northern New York, and the Salvation Army will split $97,500 dollars three ways.

The money will fund CAPC and the Salvation Army’s food pantries and support the United Way’s food program for the Watertown City School District.

