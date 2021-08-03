Officials withholding fire victim’s identity for now

RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Investigators are still trying to pinpoint the cause of Monday’s fatal fire, and officials still aren’t releasing the victim’s identity.

The trailer home on County Route 69 in Rodman caught fire just before 2 a.m. Monday.

The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

After the fire was put out, officials discovered someone was inside.

Officials say the victim’s family has been notified, but want to do further follow-up interviews before releasing the victim’s identity to the public.

