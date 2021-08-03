Advertisement

Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro station

This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.((AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired on a bus platform near the facility’s Metro station.

At least one person was down, according to two people familiar with the shooting, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. The person’s condition was not known.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency tweeted. The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot.

Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter.”

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”

Metro subway trains were ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to a police investigation.

