President Biden calls on Cuomo to resign as state Assembly moves forward with impeachment probe

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - President Joe Biden joined the chorus of lawmakers who are calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign. This follows Tuesday’s release of a report which found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

“I think he should resign,” Biden said during a news conference.

When asked if the governor should be removed from office if he refuses to resign, Biden said, “I understand the state legislature may decide to impeach, I do not know that for a fact.”

Some media outlets, including Politico, reported Assembly Democrats who have the power to discuss whether Cuomo will be impeached, held an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie issued this statement:

“After our conference this afternoon to discuss the Attorney General’s report concerning sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo, it is abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office. Once we receive all relevant documents and evidence from the Attorney General, we will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible.”

According to Politico, a governor can be impeached in New York by a majority of the Assembly. Democrats control 107 of the 150 seats. The governor would then be tried by most of the 63-member state Senate as well as the seven judges of the Court of Appeals, with 46 votes needed for removal.

