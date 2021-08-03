Schumer, Gillibrand renew call for Cuomo’s resignation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - New York’s representatives in the U.S. Senate are repeating their call for Governor Andrew Cuomo to step down.

Last March, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called for their fellow Democrat to resign.

On Tuesday, after New York’s attorney general announced an investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women in and out of state government and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers, Schumer and Gillibrand released the following joint statement:

“As we have said before, the reported actions of the Governor were profoundly disturbing, inappropriate and completely unacceptable. Today’s report from the New York State Attorney General substantiated and corroborated the allegations of the brave women who came forward to share their stories -- and we commend the women for doing so.

“The New York State Attorney General has conducted an independent, thorough and professional investigation that found the Governor violated state and federal law, had a pattern of sexually harassing current and former employees, retaliated against at least one of the accusers and created a hostile work environment.

“No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign.”

