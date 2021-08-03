Advertisement

Schumer, Gillibrand renew call for Cuomo’s resignation

Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand
Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - New York’s representatives in the U.S. Senate are repeating their call for Governor Andrew Cuomo to step down.

Last March, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand called for their fellow Democrat to resign.

On Tuesday, after New York’s attorney general announced an investigation found that Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women in and out of state government and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers, Schumer and Gillibrand released the following joint statement:

“As we have said before, the reported actions of the Governor were profoundly disturbing, inappropriate and completely unacceptable. Today’s report from the New York State Attorney General substantiated and corroborated the allegations of the brave women who came forward to share their stories -- and we commend the women for doing so.

“The New York State Attorney General has conducted an independent, thorough and professional investigation that found the Governor violated state and federal law, had a pattern of sexually harassing current and former employees, retaliated against at least one of the accusers and created a hostile work environment.

“No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
1 person dead in early morning Rodman fire
Ambulance
St. Lawrence County man seriously hurt in tree cutting accident
Watertown Daily Times building on Washington Street
Watertown Daily Times halted printing of Sunday news after employee injured on the job
Catalytic converter
Police see uptick in catalytic converter thefts
Soggy Sunday: Watertown smashes single day rainfall record

Latest News

Gouverneur / St. Lawrence County Fair
Lack of help means no rides at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair
Ryan Shanahan and Nathan Hall
Men survive close encounter with lightning, share story
New York Attorney General Letitia James, flanked by independent investigators Anne Clark and...
Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
Governor Andrew Cuomo responds to the state Attorney General's sexual harassment report
Cuomo: ‘I never touched anyone inappropriately’