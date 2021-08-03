Stefanik calls for governor’s arrest; others call for resignation

NEW YORK (WWNY) - State Attorney General Letitia James said that while she won’t make any referrals to prosecutors or law enforcement, they can take information from a report on sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo and run with it.

One person that wants that to happen is Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a Republican longtime critic of the Democratic governor.

“No one is above the law and today justice must be served. Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately,” Stefanik said in a statement shortly after the attorney general’s announcement. “President Joe Biden must immediately call for Cuomo’s resignation.”

Also calling for action was Republican Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush.

“The attorney general made it clear to New Yorkers and the world that Gov. Cuomo is a serial sexual predator,” Blankenbush said. “He must resign immediately.”

At least one Democrat is also calling for the governor to resign. In a statement, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said: “This is a sad day for New York. The Attorney General’s report documents unacceptable workplace behavior in the Executive Chamber at the highest level of state leadership. The women who came forward are courageous, and they have been heard. As I stated months ago, the Governor should step down.”

The independent report concluded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

James said at a news conference Tuesday that the report speaks for itself.

“Our work is concluded, and the document is now public, and the matter is civil in nature, and it does not have any criminal consequences,” James said.

But now, said Anne Clark, one of two lawyers investigating the allegations, it’s up to other officials to decide whether to take action.

“As the attorney general stated,” Clark said, “all the information is fully documented in the report and any prosecutors or police departments can look at the information and determine if they want to take further action.”

The five-month investigation revealed that the governor sexually harassed as many as 11 women and maintained a hostile working environment for women in the executive chamber.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, flanked by independent investigators Anne Clark and Joon Kim, addresses reporters after releasing a report that concludes Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed several women, including current and former state employees. (WWNY)

“In December, I was the first federal official to publicly call for an independent investigation into Governor Cuomo’s sexual harassment, abuse, and assault. The independent investigation led by the Attorney General’s office confirms Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed and assaulted multiple women, including employees in his office and state troopers. The media and Democrats smeared me and closed ranks to protect Cuomo, a shameful chapter in New York history. All of them including his staff must be held to account. These brave women deserve swift and definitive justice.”

