Sunshine all week, becoming more humid into the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a great day for the opening of the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.

In fact, it’s going to be great all week.

Skies will be sunny Tuesday and highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s with fairly low humidity.

It stays mainly clear overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Humidity starts to build as we head toward the weekend.

It will be sunny each day Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs around 80 all three days.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of showers on Saturday. Highs will be around 80.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

There’s a chance of rain on Monday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

