Advertisement

Sunshine all week, becoming more humid into the weekend

By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a great day for the opening of the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.

In fact, it’s going to be great all week.

Skies will be sunny Tuesday and highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s with fairly low humidity.

It stays mainly clear overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Humidity starts to build as we head toward the weekend.

It will be sunny each day Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs around 80 all three days.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of showers on Saturday. Highs will be around 80.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

There’s a chance of rain on Monday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
1 person dead in early morning Rodman fire
Ambulance
St. Lawrence County man seriously hurt in tree cutting accident
Watertown Daily Times building on Washington Street
Watertown Daily Times halted printing of Sunday news after employee injured on the job
Catalytic converter
Police see uptick in catalytic converter thefts
Soggy Sunday: Watertown smashes single day rainfall record

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
7
Nice on Tuesday.
7
wwny 6pm weather
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Pleasant with sunshine