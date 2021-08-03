Miss Susan Whitmarsh, 72, of Rensselaer Falls, died at the UH Rensselaer Falls IRA on Saturday, July 31, 2021, where she was under the care of staff and Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley. (Source: Funeral Home)

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Miss Susan Whitmarsh, 72, of Rensselaer Falls, died at the UH Rensselaer Falls IRA on Saturday, July 31, 2021, where she was under the care of staff and Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.

Susan was born May 16, 1947 in Russell, a daughter of the late Beldon and Muriel (Manning) Whitmarsh. Born with special abilities, Susan spent most of her life in different residential care facilities. She would enjoy playing jokes on friends and staff members at the different facilities and had a wonderfully infectious smile.

Susan is survived by three brothers, Sydney, Frederick and Bill Whitmarsh. In addition to her parents, brothers Arthur and Wayne predecease her.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the South Russell Cemetery, County Route 17, Russell.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Miss Susan Whitmarsh are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

