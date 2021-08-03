Syracuse women’s hoops coach resigns amid bullying probe

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Quentin Hillsman has resigned as the women’s basketball coach at Syracuse.

The team is under review by a law firm over his alleged threats and bullying of players.

Athletic director John Wildhack said both sides “agreed that parting ways is in the best interest” of the school. He says an interim coach will be named.

Syracuse had 12 players enter the transfer portal after the season.

Hillsman blamed their departure on attrition, COVID-19, and other issues.

The allegations of threats, bullying and unwanted physical contact by Hillsman were first reported by The Athletic.

That prompted the university to hire an outside law firm to investigate.

