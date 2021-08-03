Tomorrow’s Health: Ground Zero & liver disease, IBS & vitamin D, fatigue & cancer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time, researchers at Mount Sinai have discovered World Trade Center first responders with the most exposure to toxic dust are more likely to develop liver disease.

They say continued monitoring is critical for responders, especially those who were at Ground Zero right after the September 11 attacks, because they had a higher exposure to the dust.

IBS & vitamin D

Vitamin D supplements offer no benefit for people suffering from irritable bowel syndrome. That’s according to a new U.K. study.

Many people with IBS also have a vitamin D deficiency, so it was thought there may be a connection.

But researchers found patients taking vitamin D regularly did not see any improvement in their symptoms or quality of life.

Fatigue & cancer

Cancer patients who feel seriously fatigued before their treatment begins have lower overall survival rates.

A clinical trial funded by the National Cancer Institute found that patients who experience severe tiredness had a 26-45 percent shorter survival time than other patients.

Doctors say they can use this information to inform patients if they’re at a higher risk for death and possibly find ways to treat fatigue.

