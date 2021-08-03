Tractor trailer hits train overpass in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Watertown’s West Main Street is closed until an overpass can be inspected.

The call came in around 2 p.m. Tuesday that a tractor trailer hit the CSX train overpass.

City crews are waiting for CSX engineers to inspect the bridge before the westbound side of the road can reopen.

City police on scene said that engineer could arrive Tuesday evening.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.