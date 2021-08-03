Advertisement

Tractor trailer hits train overpass in Watertown

Officials said a tractor trailer hit the CSX train overpass on Watertown's West Main Street
(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Watertown’s West Main Street is closed until an overpass can be inspected.

The call came in around 2 p.m. Tuesday that a tractor trailer hit the CSX train overpass.

City crews are waiting for CSX engineers to inspect the bridge before the westbound side of the road can reopen.

City police on scene said that engineer could arrive Tuesday evening.

The truck driver was uninjured.

