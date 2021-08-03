Advertisement

Tumultuous Ogdensburg city council meeting ends abruptly

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A special Ogdensburg City Council meeting Monday night was abruptly cut short following a back and forth between the mayor, a city councilor, and people in the crowd.

It began when Councillor Nichole Kennedy accused Mayor Mike Skelly of interrupting her as she commented on a presentation given by City Manager Stephen Jellie.

Over the next couple minutes, she took issue with remarks made by Skelly as she continued to speak.

That prompted a person in the crowd to speak up, setting off a back and forth in which the mayor accused the person of making faces at him.

Skelly then threatened to end the meeting. After another brief exchange, he again said he would end the meeting.

That led to Kennedy getting up and exiting. The livestream of the meeting then cuts out.

The meeting lasted less than half an hour. We reached out to Kennedy and Jellie but could not reach either one.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
1 person dead in early morning Rodman fire
Ambulance
St. Lawrence County man seriously hurt in tree cutting accident
Watertown Daily Times building on Washington Street
Watertown Daily Times halted printing of Sunday news after employee injured on the job
Catalytic converter
Police see uptick in catalytic converter thefts
Soggy Sunday: Watertown smashes single day rainfall record

Latest News

The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Sunshine all week, becoming more humid into the weekend
Hospice of Jefferson County
No action on Hospice, but city council doles out $ to other nonprofits
Syracuse women's basketball coach Quentin Hillsman yells to his players in the first quarter of...
Syracuse women’s hoops coach resigns amid bullying probe
Ogdensburg city council meeting cut short