Tumultuous Ogdensburg city council meeting ends abruptly

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A special Ogdensburg City Council meeting Monday night was abruptly cut short following a back and forth between the mayor, a city councilor, and people in the crowd.

It began when Councillor Nichole Kennedy accused Mayor Mike Skelly of interrupting her as she commented on a presentation given by City Manager Stephen Jellie.

Over the next couple minutes, she took issue with remarks made by Skelly as she continued to speak.

That prompted a person in the crowd to speak up, setting off a back and forth in which the mayor accused the person of making faces at him.

Skelly then threatened to end the meeting. After another brief exchange, he again said he would end the meeting.

That led to Kennedy getting up and exiting. The livestream of the meeting then cuts out.

The meeting lasted less than half an hour. We reached out to Kennedy and Jellie but could not reach either one.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.