Advertisement

Uptick in cases prompts reopening of COVID unit at Samaritan Medical Center

Samaritan Medical Center
Samaritan Medical Center
By Brendan Straub
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is forced to reopen its COVID floor. For a while it had no patients; it wasn’t needed. But there’s a uptick in local cases and an uptick in worry.

We met Dr. Asim Kichloo, a lead doctor on SMC’s COVID floor, last Friday. He says the COVID unit, called 4 Main, had been quiet for weeks. With no patients, it closed down.

But over the weekend, that changed.

“We had 4 admissions in the hospital including 2 in the ICU over the weekend, which does not tell us a good story,” said Dr. Kichloo.

Along with the uptick in hospitalizations, cases are also on the rise - 28 in the last 4 days.

That brings Jefferson County’s positivity rate to 2 percent, the highest it’s been in more than 2 months. More cases, more worry.

“The way it looks like, the way that data supports, my guess would be that this wave, if you want to call it as a peak, might come sooner than 6 to 12 weeks,” said Dr. Kichloo.

County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray says the county is ready for another wave but says getting more people vaccinated can help reduce that risk.

“A year ago we had to be focused on the problem because we had no other choice. It existed. We had to mitigate it the best we could. But now we have a solution to the problem and that’s what I want the public to focus on,” said Dr. Kichloo.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
1 person dead in early morning Rodman fire
Ambulance
St. Lawrence County man seriously hurt in tree cutting accident
Catalytic converter
Police see uptick in catalytic converter thefts
Watertown Daily Times building on Washington Street
Watertown Daily Times halted printing of Sunday news after employee injured on the job
Soggy Sunday: Watertown smashes single day rainfall record

Latest News

Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
Officials withholding fire victim’s identity for now
Gouverneur / St. Lawrence County Fair
Lack of help means no rides at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair
Ryan Shanahan and Nathan Hall
Men survive close encounter with lightning, share story
Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand
Schumer, Gillibrand renew call for Cuomo’s resignation