Wayne “Michael” Bell, 78, of Ogdensburg

A Mass of Christian Burial for Wayne “Michael” Bell, age 78 of Ogdensburg will be held on Friday (August 6, 2021) at 10:00am at Notre Dame Church. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Wayne “Michael” Bell, age 78 of Ogdensburg will be held on Friday (August 6, 2021) at 10:00am at Notre Dame Church. Burial will follow at the Notre Dame Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday August 5, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Bell passed away at his home on Monday (August 2, 2021) surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Analda; a son Michael (Kim) Bell of Ogdensburg; two daughters Lynette (Paul) Snodgrass of Ogdensburg and Kaelene (Brian) Hansen of New Hartford, NY; grandchildren Hayley Snodgrass, Matthew Snodgrass & his fiancé Maddie Ward, Garrett Bell and Tyler, Connor & Michael Hansen; a brother Ronald (Nancy) Bell of Ogdensburg; a sister in law Patricia Bell of Ogdensburg; niece & nephews Renee Bell, Doug (Kate) Bell, Brian Bell, and Travis Bell.

He was predeceased by two brothers Royce “Timothy” Bell and Ernest Bell.

Mike was born on November 14, 1943 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Douglas & Harriet (Gilbert) Bell. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and continued his education at the Syracuse School of Nursing at Community General where he obtained his nurse practitioner degree. He was later married to Analda (Doe) on July 18, 1964 at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg.

During his career he was employed as a nurse practitioner at Cerebral Palsy in Canton & Ogdensburg for 10 years, and then went to work at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center until 1996 when he retired.

Mike was a member of the Ogdensburg Elks Club and Beham Hunting Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching his grandchildren’s sports, spending time at his camp on the St. Lawrence River and being with his family.

Condolences and fond memories can be shared on line at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.