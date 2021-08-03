Advertisement

Wayne “Michael” Bell, 78, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
A Mass of Christian Burial for Wayne “Michael” Bell, age 78 of Ogdensburg will be held on...
A Mass of Christian Burial for Wayne “Michael” Bell, age 78 of Ogdensburg will be held on Friday (August 6, 2021) at 10:00am at Notre Dame Church.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Wayne “Michael” Bell, age 78 of Ogdensburg will be held on Friday (August 6, 2021) at 10:00am at Notre Dame Church. Burial will follow at the Notre Dame Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday August 5, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Bell passed away at his home on Monday (August 2, 2021) surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Analda; a son Michael (Kim) Bell of Ogdensburg; two daughters Lynette (Paul) Snodgrass of Ogdensburg and Kaelene (Brian) Hansen of New Hartford, NY; grandchildren Hayley Snodgrass, Matthew Snodgrass & his fiancé Maddie Ward, Garrett Bell and Tyler, Connor & Michael Hansen; a brother Ronald (Nancy) Bell of Ogdensburg; a sister in law Patricia Bell of Ogdensburg; niece & nephews Renee Bell, Doug (Kate) Bell, Brian Bell, and Travis Bell.

He was predeceased by two brothers Royce “Timothy” Bell and Ernest Bell.

Mike was born on November 14, 1943 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Douglas & Harriet (Gilbert) Bell. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and continued his education at the Syracuse School of Nursing at Community General where he obtained his nurse practitioner degree. He was later married to Analda (Doe) on July 18, 1964 at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg.

During his career he was employed as a nurse practitioner at Cerebral Palsy in Canton & Ogdensburg for 10 years, and then went to work at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center until 1996 when he retired.

Mike was a member of the Ogdensburg Elks Club and Beham Hunting Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching his grandchildren’s sports, spending time at his camp on the St. Lawrence River and being with his family.

Condolences and fond memories can be shared on line at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Mr. Burnett passed away at the Maplewood Health Care and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday...
Lawrence B. Burnett, 97, of Canton and formerly of Ogdensburg
Samaritan Medical Center
Uptick in cases prompts reopening of COVID unit at Samaritan Medical Center
Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
Officials withholding fire victim’s identity for now
Ms. Costanzo passed away on Monday (Aug 2nd) at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Kim L. Costanzo, 70, of Waddington

Obituaries

Gouverneur / St. Lawrence County Fair
Lack of help means no rides at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair
Candles
Helen Elizabeth Louis, formerly of Castorland
Candles
Julia K. LaShomb, 91, of Massena
Jorene “Joey” Carole Dame, 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Jorene “Joey” Carole Dame, 78, of Sackets Harbor
Ryan Shanahan and Nathan Hall
Men survive close encounter with lightning, share story
Candles
Graveside Service: Jack Cornell, 87, of Gouverneur