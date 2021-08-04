Almost 6 in 10 New Yorkers think Cuomo should resign or be impeached

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York (WWNY) - A majority of New Yorkers think Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign in the wake of a report from the state attorney general that says he sexually harassed several women.

A Marist Poll conducted Tuesday night shows 59 percent of New Yorkers – including 52 percent of Democrats – think the Democratic governor should resign.

And if he doesn’t, 59 percent say he should be impeached.

As of Tuesday, Cuomo was defiantly holding onto power, despite calls for him to resign from both Republicans and Democrats.

“The court of public opinion believes the allegations against Governor Cuomo warrant his removal from office,” Marist Poll director Dr. Lee Miringoff said. “If he does not resign, nearly six in 10 New Yorkers believe he should be impeached. Even if he survives this scandal, his reelection prospects are rock bottom with even his Democratic base deserting him.”

The call to resign is even stronger among Republicans (77 percent) and those who live upstate (66 percent).

Seventy-three percent say the governor did something either illegal (44 percent) or unethical (29 percent). Only 7 percent say he did nothing wrong.

If an election for governor were held today, it’s likely Cuomo would lose. Eleven percent say he deserves to be reelected, while 78 percent say it’s time for a new governor.

Even among Democrats, only 18 percent think he deserves another term.

The survey was conducted among 614 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.1 percent.

