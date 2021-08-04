Apartment complex, Popeyes & Planet Fitness get nods from town of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Seven years after it was first proposed, an apartment complex with more than 300 units is back on the town of Watertown’s agenda.

In 2014, construction of the project was meant to coincide with the Autumn Ridge apartment complex. It was proposed for the plot of land right across the road from Autumn Ridge, which is behind Walmart.

The plan fizzled out, but it’s being brought back.

At a town of Watertown planning board meeting Tuesday, site engineer Mark Costich of Costich Engineering said the plans are unchanged.

The complex will be developed by Morgan Management -- same as before -- and be completed in two phases.

Officials say the project has a long way to go, but since design plans were already made Tuesday’s planning board meeting got the ball rolling.

“The next steps are the public hearing, then we would obtain all agency approvals -- water and sewer, the DEC, and health department, then we go to bid and construction,” Costich said.

The public hearing for the complex will be September 7.

Members of the planning board say it would be a good use of the property.

The planning board also approved the site plan for the proposed Popeyes restaurant on Arsenal Street.

It will be where the former Bob Evans is. Board members were previously concerned about the building’s proximity to the road and potential sign designs, but Popeyes representatives came up with a more subtle sign and pushed the building further back.

It was a prompt response which earned a quick approval from the board.

“We pushed it through quickly because representatives of Popeyes did an outstanding job,” planning board co-chair Tom Boxberger said. “They really met every request that we asked of them.”

The plans for Popeyes come just a few months after a Chick-fil-A was approved just off Arsenal Street in the city of Watertown.

Boxberger says he believes having the two restaurants so close to one another will be a treat for the area rather than an issue.

Also approved were signs for Planet Fitness.

The gym is moving to the Salmon Run Mall where Gander Outdoors used to be and can now put up signs there.

The gym will have entrances both inside the mall and from the parking lot.

