Charles B. “Sonnie” Manning, 72, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Charles B. “Sonnie” Manning, 72, of Eagle Ave, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 2, 2021 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.

Sonnie was born on February 9, 1949 in Gouverneur, New York, son of the late Orville G. “Buster” and Jean R. (Butler) Manning. He attended Norwood School and went on to work as a laborer for local area farms.

On June 14, 1975 he married Deborah A. Tomasso in Rhode Island.

Sonnie liked to enjoy a cold beer, gamble at the casino and play poker. He also liked time spent fishing, camping with his family and gardening. He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Debbie; his children, Douglas Bellinger of Canton; Hope (Jerry) Stiles of Massena; Charles “Chuck” (Sherill LaShomb-Murray) Manning of Massena; Lucile Manning of Massena; Donna (Denny Youngs) Manning of Philadelphia; Crystal (Kenny) Smith of Fowler; and Faith Kerr and Lacey Bango of Philadelphia; a son-in-law Daro Kerr of Gouverneur; three siblings, Orville (Billie) “Junior” Manning of Philadelphia; Debbie (Wesley) Knight of Rossie; and George Manning of Clayton; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration-of-Life gathering will be held at a date and time to be announced.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society local branch at 6725 Lyons Street, East Syracuse NY 13057

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

