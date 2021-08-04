Doris I. Knapp, 84, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Doris I. Knapp, age 84, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, NY.

A graveside service will be held on August 20, 2021 at 4:00PM at Hillcrest Cemetery with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Doris is survived by two sons, Allen Knapp and his wife, Debbie, of Ogdensburg, NY and Gerald Grenier, and his wife, Yong, of Killeen, TX; three grandchildren; Shawn Knapp and his companion, Deanne Schwander, of Ogdensburg, NY, Jason Knapp and his companion Marcie Turnbull, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Lorri Rice, of Killeen, TX, seven great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Doris was born on October 1, 1936, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Saul and Mary (Pinkerton) Grenier. She attended local schools.

Doris married Herbert H. Knapp on November 6, 1959, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Robert Giroux officiating. He predeceased her on September 28, 2004.

Mrs. Knapp worked in food service at St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in 1957 until her retirement in 1990.

Doris volunteered at the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center gift shop and at St. Vincent De Paul. She was an avid member of the VFW auxiliary and M.O.C.A.

Donations may be made in Doris’s memory to the Ogdensburg VFW Post 2936, 1112 Champlain Street Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or The Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary, 214 King Street Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

