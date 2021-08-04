Emily L. Habeeb, 93, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Emily L. Habeeb, 93, widow of William Habeeb and formerly of Cooper St., Watertown, passed away Tuesday evening at the Samaritan Keep Home where she has resided since January of 2020.

Graveside services for family will be held in the North Watertown Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Mrs. Habeeb is survived by her children John (Sandra) Habeeb, Watertown, Sharon (Karl) McGrann, Charlotte, NC, Mark (Diane) Habeeb, Sackets Harbor; three grandchildren Dylan (Sarah) Habeeb, Florida, Adam (Jennifer) McGrann and Ryan (Natalie) McGrann, all of Charlotte, NC; two great grandchildren, Ali and Reagan McGrann; many nieces and nephews. Emily was predeceased by her husband Bill in June of 2012, her brother Robert Artz, Jr. and two sisters Joanne Derrigo and Carol Taylor.

Emily was born in Lowville, March 20, 1928, a daughter to Robert and Helen Hojohn Artz, Sr. She married William Habeeb and assisted him and her brothers-in-law in the operation of the Red & White grocery store on Mill Street for over 50 years until their retirement in 1985.

Emily enjoyed taking care of her home and family. Her happy place for many years was sitting in her yard with her husband Bill.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.