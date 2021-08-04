Gary E. Powell, 77, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gary E. Powell, 77, of Gotham St. passed away on Monday August 2nd, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to North Country Cremation Service, Chaumont.

Gary was born on April 21st, 1944 to Edward and Blanche (Brady) Powell. After attending local schools he Enlisted in the United States Navy where he served from 1963 to 1967. He retired from Fort Drum.

Gary is the former American Legion Commander Post 61 and Jefferson County Commander, Watertown, NY. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion, the Elks Club, and the Knights of Columbus.

He loved his music, computer games, and old movies. He enjoyed his longtime friendships with Steve Smith and Kevin Clark.

Gary is survived by his brother Gregory (Jeanine) Powell, Three Mile Bay; his sister in laws: Donna Powell and Patricia Powell; along with several nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

Gary is predeceased by his parents, his brothers: Jack Powell, Robert Powell, and his sister Norine Powell Monte.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11am on Thursday August 12th, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery, Watertown.

