For Governor Cuomo, it gets worse

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - After a scathing report Tuesday that he sexually harassed 11 women, it was hard to imagine Wednesday could be worse for Governor Cuomo.

But it was. What little support Cuomo had among the Democratic leadership slipped away, allies turned on him, and a new poll showed the public wants him gone.

And district attorneys in four counties started asking the Attorney General for her evidence, a sign Cuomo’s troubles could turn criminal.

In a statement late Wednesday afternoon, the state Democratic chairman, Jay Jacobs, said “It is with sadness and a measure of regret that I must ask the Governor to resign his office and allow the important work of the State - work that he did so much to advance – to continue.”

Earlier in the day, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund said Cuomo should resign.

We are appalled by the unacceptable incidents outlined in New York AG @TishJames's damning report and support New Yorkers, their elected leaders, and @PPESActs in calling for Governor Cuomo's immediate resignation. — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) August 3, 2021

Likewise, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, another Cuomo supporter, called for his resignation.

“Whether Governor Cuomo believes he acted maliciously or not, we cannot look the other way; nor should he,” the union said in a statement.

“It seems incredibly unlikely” Cuomo will survive the fallout from Attorney General Letitia James’ report, said Dr. Alexander Cohen, an expert in politics from Clarkson University.

“There isn’t anybody that I’m aware of actively defending him, and things continue to unravel,” Cohen said.

“Organizations that have consistently supported him are backing away; the national party has done more than back away, they’ve called for his resignation; not everybody, but most people of note in the state are doing the same thing on both sides of the aisle. So this isn’t gonna blow over at this point.”

A Marist College poll released Wednesday showed 59 percent of New Yorkers want Cuomo to resign, and if he won’t, they want him impeached. Tellingly, 52 percent of Democrats want Cuomo to resign. And only 11 percent of New Yorkers think Cuomo should be elected to a fourth term in 2022.

District attorneys in Manhattan, Nassau and Westchester counties and Albany requested information from the James investigation.

Statement from Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah Regarding NYS Attorney General Letitia James' Final Report on Governor Cuomo ⬇️ #WestchesterDA pic.twitter.com/GUt6RKXhBd — DA Mimi Rocah (@WestchesterDA) August 4, 2021

The ire directed at Cuomo Wednesday was deep and wide and personal. One state assemblyman called for the name of Cuomo’s father, former governor Mario Cuomo, to be removed from a bridge in New York City and its original name, the Tappan Zee Bridge, restored. Governor Cuomo had the bridge renamed.

Since the release of the report, Cuomo has continued to deny he did anything inappropriate.

“Both the governor and some of the folks around him are living in an era that’s 30 years ago, where allegations like this were much more easily swept under the rug,” said Dr. Cohen from Clarkson.

“He’s done himself no favors. His response to the allegations was to show more images of him touching people, right?, and like saying ‘This is a personality quirk.’ I don’t know which advisor thought that was a good idea, but it was incredibly tone deaf.”

