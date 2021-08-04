Advertisement

JCC brings back mask mandate due to rising COVID cases

Jefferson Community College
Jefferson Community College
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to a notice on Jefferson Community College’s website, the school is now requiring people to wear masks on campus even if they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Due to the uptick of COVID-19 cases in our region, we have reinstated a mask-wearing mandate on campus for all individuals in spaces with two or more people, regardless of vaccination status. We appreciate your efforts to help keep our campus community safe,” the notice reads.

Officials said they decided Tuesday to bring back masks “just to be safe.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
St. Lawrence County man seriously hurt in tree cutting accident
Officials said a tractor trailer hit the CSX train overpass on Watertown's West Main Street
Tractor trailer hits train overpass in Watertown
Gouverneur / St. Lawrence County Fair
Rides to begin Wednesday at Gouverneur and St. Lawrence Co. Fair
Ryan Shanahan and Nathan Hall
Men survive close encounter with lightning, share story
A special Ogdensburg City Council meeting Monday night was abruptly cut short following a back...
Tumultuous Ogdensburg city council meeting ends abruptly

Latest News

Tenants' belongings sit on the porch of 639 Emerson Street, which was condemned
Tenants displaced after Watertown condemns duplex
Children on slide at Gouverneur-St. Lawrence County Fair
Rides running, events happening despite ‘skeleton crew’ at fair
Survey
Pentagon opens survey to all active-duty spouses for first time
Watertown City Court
Watertown plans accessibility, security upgrades for city courtroom