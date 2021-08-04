JCC brings back mask mandate due to rising COVID cases

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to a notice on Jefferson Community College’s website, the school is now requiring people to wear masks on campus even if they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Due to the uptick of COVID-19 cases in our region, we have reinstated a mask-wearing mandate on campus for all individuals in spaces with two or more people, regardless of vaccination status. We appreciate your efforts to help keep our campus community safe,” the notice reads.

Officials said they decided Tuesday to bring back masks “just to be safe.”

