Kevin Rivera, 29, of Evans Mills

Kevin Rivera, 29, of 26013 Great Gray Court, Evans Mills passed away July 31, 2021 at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Kevin Rivera, 29, of 26013 Great Gray Court, Evans Mills passed away July 31, 2021 at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Kevin was born on November 25, 1991 in New York, NY, son of Fransisco Rivera and Luz Enid Perez. He graduated from high school in the Bronx where he played high school basketball.

Following school he entered the US Army on January 23, 2012. He began his military career stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky where he served as an Ammunition Team Chief. He was deployed to Afghanistan from April of 2013and he returned home in November of 2013. Kevin was then stationed in Hawaii where he was a Howitzer Section Chief. In March of 2019 he arrived at Fort Drum where he served as a Gunnery Sergeant. Kevin was an Air Assault soldier and graduated from the Advanced Leaders Course.

He received three Army Commendation Medals, an Army Achievement Medal, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, three Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism medal, two Non Commissioned Officer Professional Developmental Ribbons, Army Service Ribbon, two Overseas Service Ribbons, the Nato Medal, Certificate of Achievement, Air Assault, Driver Mechanic, Marksmanship badge- Rifle and Marksmanship badge- Field Artillery.

Kevin was proud to serve his country and serving side by side with his fellow soldiers, he enjoyed playing basketball and football, and he loved spending time with his two beautiful daughters.

Among his survivors are his mother, Luz Enid Perez, two daughters, Serenity and Averie Rivera and their mother Chasity Maldonado; a sister, Venus Rivera, NJ and a brother and sister in law, Frankie (Jacky) Rivera, of Brooklyn.

He is predeceased by his father Fransisco Rivera.

Calling hours will be held 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 7th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

Full military honors will immediately follow the calling hours at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.