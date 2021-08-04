Magella Dupont Pepin, 94, formerly of Elmira, NY

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Magella Dupont Pepin, 94, formerly of Jerusalem Hill in Elmira, NY, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday August 3nd, 2021, at the home of her daughter and son in-law.

Magella, “Maggie”, was born in Trois-Rivières, Québec Canada on September 20, 1926. She was the fifth of the twelve children born to Camil and Marianna (LeClerc) Dupont.

She married Clement Pepin on September 1, 1956 and moved to Elmira, NY.

She is survived by her sons Michael, (Liz) of Austin, TX, James, (Tammy), Cohocton, NY and daughter Dee Cardoza (John) Madrid, NY along with her grandchildren; Jessica, (Phillip) of Kyle, TX, Allison Hatch (Tim) Lakeway, TX, Kierstin Hoffman (Casey) Bath NY, and Brandon Pepin, Cohocton, NY and great-grandchildren; Blake, Caleb and Haylee Hoffman and Mac, Mia, and Madeline Hatch.

She is also survived by her two brothers; Claude and Jean Guy (Piedette) Dupont, Trois-Rivières sisters in-law, Anita Dupont of Horseheads, NY and Paulette DuPont, Phoenix, AZ, and her lifelong friends Diane and Pierre (Charette) Crete of Trois-Rivières, Canada along with many nieces and nephews.

Maggie was predeceased by her husband Clement Pepin in August of 1998, nine siblings and sisters in-law; Jeanne d’Arc, (Henri), William, Marguerite, (Louis), Andre (Bertha), Emilien (Theresa), Leo Gil, Marcel, Ronald (Jeanine) and Jacques.

She took joy in being with her family, completing jigsaw and word puzzles, reading, embroidery, knitting, going to Music-in-the-Park and watching Yankee baseball with her grandson Brandon and Elmira Pioneer baseball at Dunn Field with her neighbor and friend Frances.

The Pepin family would like to express their heartfelt “merci” to everyone at the LaPoint Adult Home for the wonderful care she received while she was there.

As per Maggie’s request there will be no public calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers. Memorial contributions may be acknowledged to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US State Highway 11, Potsdam, New York 13676.

Family and friends are encouraged to share photos, memories and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

