Man accused of punching sheriff’s deputy

Lewis County Sheriff's Department
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREIG, New York (WWNY) - A Whitesboro, N.Y., man is accused of punching a law enforcement officer in the face with a closed fist.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say an intoxicated 27-year-old Gregory Zangrilli allegedly punched a deputy while the deputy was trying to arrest him for causing a disturbance last month at a camp on Red Pond Point Road in the town of Greig.

Both Zangrilli and the deputy were evaluated at Lewis County General Hospital.

Zangrilli was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

He was arraigned and jailed on a parole violation.

