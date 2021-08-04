Man accused of punching sheriff’s deputy

GREIG, New York (WWNY) - A Whitesboro, N.Y., man is accused of punching a law enforcement officer in the face with a closed fist.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say an intoxicated 27-year-old Gregory Zangrilli allegedly punched a deputy while the deputy was trying to arrest him for causing a disturbance last month at a camp on Red Pond Point Road in the town of Greig.

Both Zangrilli and the deputy were evaluated at Lewis County General Hospital.

Zangrilli was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

He was arraigned and jailed on a parole violation.

