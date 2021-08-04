Advertisement

Mark Douglas Sweet Sr. , 66, of Watertown

Aug. 4, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mark Douglas Sweet Sr. of Watertown, NY, formerly of Rodman, passed away on Monday, August 2nd, 2021.

Born November 25th, 1954, the son of Edward Sweet and Laura (Cota) Sweet. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Annalee (Arney) Sweet. He is also survived by three wonderful children and their spouses; Mark Sweet Jr. (Beth) of Rutland, Rebekah Reynolds (Timothy) of Rodman, and Keith Sweet (Tabatha) of Watertown; brothers Jim Sweet (Mary), Chuck Sweet, Carmen Sweet (James Randall), Sherman Sweet (Ruth), Randy Sweet (Karen), Brian Sweet (Sheila); 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; two sisters Cheryl Pernell and Lori Maldonado; a grandson Timothy Reynolds III, two nieces; one nephew; and a very close uncle, Harry Sweet.

Mark worked as a CNA for many years at Mercy Hospital and Samaritan Keep Home. He enjoyed hunting, four wheeling, and working on his garden; but most of all spending time with his very close knit family. He was an active member of the Life Church of the Nazarene for many years. His church family was incredibly special to him. They were always there to help and support him, through good times and bad. His greatest loves were his God and his family. He always cherished weekly dinners with his family and their annual summer vacations.

Calling hours will be Saturday, August 7th from 11AM-1PM at the Life Church of the Nazarene, 535 Thompson Boulevard, Watertown with the funeral service immediately following. Burial will follow at the East Rodman Cemetery with a reception afterwards at the Life Church of the Nazarene.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ride for Timmy, c/o Chris Russell, 14472 Shangraw Rd, Rodman, NY 13682 in honor of Timothy Reynolds III. All donations benefit the South Jefferson Central School Scholarship Program.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

