Masks required in Lewis County government buildings

Lewis County Court House
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - If you’re visiting a Lewis County government building, you need to mask up.

In a policy approved by the Board of Legislators Tuesday, people entering government facilities need to wear masks, whether they’re vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

County manager Ryan Piche explains in a release that it’s because of CDC guidance that recommends masks in communities with “substantial transmission” of the coronavirus.

The policy will be lifted, he said, when the county returns to “moderate transmission” status.

The CDC tracks how quickly the disease is spreading on this website.

It shows that while Lewis County has a substantial rate of transmission, the rates in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties are moderate.

To help slow the virus, Lewis County is holding a vaccine clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Lowville Fire Hall.

Vaccines are also available by appointment at Lewis County Public Health by calling 315-376- 5453.

The CDC’s website shows that between 40 and 50 percent of Lewis County residents have had at least one dose of a vaccine. The other two counties are both between 50 and 70 percent.

