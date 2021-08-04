Officials release name of man found dead in Rodman fire

RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Officials have released the name of the person who was found dead Monday in a fire in Rodman.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as 66-year-old Mark Sweet of Curtis Apartments, Watertown.

Officials say Sweet owned and previously lived at the home that burned.

The cause of death is listed as asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation.

See Sweet’s obituary here

The trailer home on County Route 69 in Rodman caught fire just before 2 a.m. Monday. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

A cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Officials said it’s unclear if there was a working smoke detector in the home.

