Pentagon opens survey to all active-duty spouses for first time

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time, every active-duty spouse will have a chance to provide feedback about their military life experience.

It’s part of the Department of Defense’s Active Duty Spouse Survey, which happens every 2 years.

While some spouses will be randomly selected for the survey, this year the Pentagon is also offering all active-duty spouses the chance to provide their feedback on key issues, challenges, and concerns.

The survey provides the DoD with a barometer on how to adjust family policy and programs in the coming years, gathering data on issues, such as military benefits, financial stability, spouse employment, child care, and the overall health and well-being of spouses, children and families.

“Our surveys can create meaningful change for military families, and each one has highlighted important trends,” said Director of the Center for Retention and Readiness in the Office of People Analytics Dr. Paul Rosenfeld. “For example, the 2019 survey brought attention to the increasing lengths of time for spouses to find a job after a permanent change of station move, which led to adjustments to spouse licensure and other programs. Hearing the voice of all military spouses is critical for gaining the insight the DOD needs to deliver on its priority to help military families thrive.”

Participate in the survey at https://dodsurveys.mil/.

