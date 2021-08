POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Peter M. Stone, of Potsdam, New York passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at his residence in the town of Potsdam.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.garnerfh.com for the Stone family. A full obituary will follow.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.