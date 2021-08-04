Rita A. Haynes, 86, of Dickinson Center

DICKINSDON CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Rita A. Haynes, 86, passed away August 3, 2021, at CVPH in Plattsburgh.

Rita was born in Dickinson Center on April 9, 1935, the daughter of the late Mahlon and Lula (Smith) Ploof. She attended school in Dickinson Center and St. Regis Falls, and in June of 1953, she married Walter Haynes. They shared a 54-year union until his passing on April 20, 2007.

Rita worked at St. Regis Falls Central School for 24 years in the cafeteria. She enjoyed crafts, collecting dolls and doll houses.

Rita was a communicant of St. Ann’s Church, was a member of the Dickinson Grange and St. Regis Falls Adult Center.

She is survived by her children; Walter and Kyle Haynes of South Glens Falls, Eva and Bob Durant of Bombay, Debra LaBarr of Bombay, William and Tammy Haynes of Dickinson Center, Robert and April Haynes of Malone, a brother, Mahlon Ploof of Cabot, Arkansas, sister in laws; Ann Ploof, Theresa Curran, Marleen Rose Haynes, and Audrey Haynes, 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews.

Rita was predeceased by 7 siblings: Marge Caron, Elaine Votra, Malcolm Ploof, Carlton Ploof, Fay Ploof, an infant brother, an infant sister, and a son in law, Lawrence LaBarr.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 pm at Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls. A prayer service will be held at 7 pm. Graveside service will be Saturday at 10 am at St. Ann’s Cemetery in St. Regis Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to your favorite charity.

Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.

