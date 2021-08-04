Road under Watertown train overpass reopens after tractor trailer crash
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The road under a Watertown overpass is back open after the top of a tractor trailer load hit it Tuesday.
That incident happened at 2 p.m. and the westbound lane of West Main Street had to be closed off to traffic.
City officials say a CSX bridge foreman inspected the overpass, removed a couple of pieces of loose concrete and deemed the structure safe.
CSX didn’t respond to our request for more information about the overpass’ condition.
