Road under Watertown train overpass reopens after tractor trailer crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The road under a Watertown overpass is back open after the top of a tractor trailer load hit it Tuesday.

That incident happened at 2 p.m. and the westbound lane of West Main Street had to be closed off to traffic.

City officials say a CSX bridge foreman inspected the overpass, removed a couple of pieces of loose concrete and deemed the structure safe.

CSX didn’t respond to our request for more information about the overpass’ condition.

