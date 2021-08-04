Advertisement

Road under Watertown train overpass reopens after tractor trailer crash

City officials say a CSX bridge foreman inspected the overpass, removed a couple of pieces of...
City officials say a CSX bridge foreman inspected the overpass, removed a couple of pieces of loose concrete and deemed the structure safe.(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The road under a Watertown overpass is back open after the top of a tractor trailer load hit it Tuesday.

That incident happened at 2 p.m. and the westbound lane of West Main Street had to be closed off to traffic.

City officials say a CSX bridge foreman inspected the overpass, removed a couple of pieces of loose concrete and deemed the structure safe.

CSX didn’t respond to our request for more information about the overpass’ condition.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
St. Lawrence County man seriously hurt in tree cutting accident
Officials said a tractor trailer hit the CSX train overpass on Watertown's West Main Street
Tractor trailer hits train overpass in Watertown
Gouverneur / St. Lawrence County Fair
Rides to begin Wednesday at Gouverneur and St. Lawrence Co. Fair
Ryan Shanahan and Nathan Hall
Men survive close encounter with lightning, share story
An apartment complex first proposed in 2014 is back on the agenda for the town of Watertown...
Apartment complex, Popeyes & Planet Fitness get nods from town of Watertown

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
For Governor Cuomo, it gets worse
Clarkson University
Clarkson requires workers to get COVID vaccination, 99 percent get the shot
Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
Officials release name of man found dead in Rodman fire
Dustin Lynch
Vaccinated or not, masks are encouraged at Dustin Lynch concert