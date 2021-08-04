Sharon M. McCauley, 73, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Sharon M. McCauley, 73, a resident of 12 Cottage Street, Norwood, will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood.

Sharon passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her family at her side.

Sharon is survived by her son, John and Jessica McCauley, Malone; her two daughters; Mary and Joe Weir, Massena; and Amy Haught, Norfolk, her eight beloved grandchildren, Madison, Joe, Garrett, Jordan and Ella Weir, Alissa and Ryleigh McCauley, and Alexis Haught; two brothers, Gary and Connie Cota, Scott and Jessica Cota and two sisters, Lauri and Doug Rowley and Debbie and Rod Shafer, all of Michigan as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by her parents and her late husband, Edward McCauley in 2016.

Born in Potsdam, NY on July 10, 1948 to the late Carl and Ruth Dean Cota, Sharon graduated from high school and married Edward McCauley on January 28, 1967. She worked as an developmental aide with NYSARC in Norwood for many years.

Sharon enjoyed reading, puzzles, watching the birds and animals in her backyard and found her most enjoyment came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Sharon helped her husband with the Boy Scouts and was active with the Neighborhood Center.

Memories and condolences for Sharon may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

