Vaccinated or not, masks are encouraged at Dustin Lynch concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With COVID cases on the rise in the area, what does that mean for the DPAO’s Summer Concert Series, which has an indoor performance this Friday?

An estimated 1,500 concert goers are expected to see country singer Dustin Lynch take the stage at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, which has a maximum capacity of 3,200 people.

Organizers say they are taking precautions, following CDC and state guidelines, and encouraging both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks.

“I know people want to get out and do things, but we want them to be safe as well. That’s why we’re the Disabled Persons Action Organization. We have enough people with disabilities, we don’t want to create more,” said Joe Rich, president, DPAO Foundation.

DPAO officials are expecting a bigger turnout for their show next Saturday with Larry the Cable Guy.

They say it’s important that everyone looks after their own safety while enjoying these performances.

