Boating? Don’t forget to check your trailer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Don’t let a problem with your boat’s trailer ruin a nice day on the water even before you launch.

The New York Sea Grant’s Dave White says it’s important to make sure the trailer is roadworthy before you head out.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

Ove 80 percent of the boating population trailers their boats, but many forget about their trailers in their pre-boating preparations.

It’s important to check things like lights and brakes, and make sure there’s no rust. And trailers need to be registered and inspected each year.

You can find check lists at discoverboating.com and boatus.com.

