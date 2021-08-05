The Butler Did It Players to perform Shakespeare (Abridged)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Butler Did It Players are returning to Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association to perform “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).”

It’s described as a hilarious compiling of all of the Bard’s 37 plays into one show.

Sue VanBenschoten and Jim Goodenbery appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the performance. Watch their interview above.

The show will be held Sunday, August 8 at 6 p.m. outside the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association “on the green.”

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 315-938-7333.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. Coolers are allowed.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.