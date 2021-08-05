Advertisement

The Butler Did It Players to perform Shakespeare (Abridged)

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Butler Did It Players are returning to Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association to perform “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).”

It’s described as a hilarious compiling of all of the Bard’s 37 plays into one show.

Sue VanBenschoten and Jim Goodenbery appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the performance. Watch their interview above.

The show will be held Sunday, August 8 at 6 p.m. outside the Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association “on the green.”

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 315-938-7333.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. Coolers are allowed.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Kelly of Las Vegas, surrounded by her daughters, expresses gratitude after she was...
‘It’s really overwhelming’: Mother of 3 facing eviction gets nearly $200,000 in donations after TV interview
Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
Officials release name of man found dead in Rodman fire
Adams police are investigating after a man was hit by a train on the Liberty Street overpass...
Man “bumped” by train in Adams, flown to Syracuse hospital
Tenants' belongings sit on the porch of 639 Emerson Street, which was condemned
Tenants displaced after Watertown condemns duplex
An apartment complex first proposed in 2014 is back on the agenda for the town of Watertown...
Apartment complex, Popeyes & Planet Fitness get nods from town of Watertown

Latest News

Former call center building in Watertown
Cleaning up PCBs at future YMCA site will cost $2M
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shown here at a May 10 news conference.
Cuomo latest; Impeachment probe almost done, Oswego D.A. investigates
COVID-19 Tests
Free COVID testing returning to Lewis County
Empty classroom
State: school districts make the call on mask wearing, other COVID plans