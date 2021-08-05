Clayton’s new flag rules raise eyebrows after gay pride celebration

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New rules on flying a flag in Clayton are raising eyebrows. The change comes after the village got complaints following the first-ever gay pride celebration in in the village back in June. However, village officials say they’re looking at the big picture.

Clayton’s deputy mayor said the village received some community complaints about River Pride weekend, but she says that’s not why the decision was made.

“We don’t want to show any favoritism or say no to another group,” said Nancy Hyde.

The American and Canadian flags are flying high in Clayton and it will likely stay that way for the foreseeable future because of Clayton’s new flag code, which only allows the village to fly the American flag and flags of other countries on its flag poles.

“Our primary objective is we want to keep it all on an even keel and we want to treat everyone with the same respect,” said Hyde.

The new policy comes a little more than a month after the Pride flag was flying as a part of Pride weekend - a first for the village. Hyde says it was successful, but the village received a few complaints.

“You’re always going to have one or two individuals that don’t like anything that you do,” said Hyde.

Hyde says the new code is not because of those complaints and it’s nothing against the LGBTQ community. It’s mainly to avoid playing favorites towards one group or another. Individual businesses and property owners can still fly any flag they want.

Emilie Cardinaux, River Pride’s organizer, released a statement saying, “The inaugural River Pride was a hugely successful event and we look forward to carrying on the tradition in future years, regardless of the new village ordinance.”

The Hops Spot in Clayton flew the rainbow flag outside that weekend. The owner says Pride weekend was great for business and wants it to happen again next year.

“I think it would be so disappointing, I know all the different restaurants had so much fun,” said Cheryl Chaif.

Hyde says she does want the village to have River Pride again next year, but they would have to figure out a different way to fly the flag.

