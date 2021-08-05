Cleaning up PCBs at future YMCA site will cost $2M

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’ll take $2 million to clean up toxic chemicals from the building where the Watertown YMCA’s new aquatics center will go.

PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, were found in the cement floor of the former call center building on Arsenal Street. Now the building owner, the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, needs to pay the $2 million.

Leaders say they’ll look at grants, and ask the county and the city to contribute.

The $18 million project has been described as transformational for downtown.

The PCB cleanup will push back the start of the YMCA project to January.

