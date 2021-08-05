COVID-19 transmission in Jefferson County could soon be listed as ‘substantial’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, officials expect Jefferson County to soon be designated an area of substantial community transmission by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What that means is that for every 100,000 people, between 50 and 99 new cases have been added in the last week.

Lewis County’s transmission rate has already been designated substantial. St.Lawrence County’s is still listed as moderate.

The CDC recommends that even fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with substantial risk of transmission.

Legislature chair Scott Gray says people should follow CDC guidance, but the county will not formally mandate anything.

He says this presents another reason why it’s important to get vaccinated.

