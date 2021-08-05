Cuomo latest; Impeachment probe almost done, Oswego D.A. investigates

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The case for impeaching Governor Cuomo is almost complete.

State lawmakers told Cuomo on Thursday that their ongoing impeachment investigation is almost done and gave him a deadline of Aug. 13 to provide additional evidence.

In a letter sent Thursday, the law firm leading the investigation, Davis Polk & Wardwell, reminded Cuomo’s legal team that it has subpoenaed certain documents and expects “full compliance from the governor,” but that his time to respond was almost up.

“We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client,” they wrote. “Accordingly, we invite you to provide any additional evidence or written submissions that you would like the Committee to consider before its work concludes.”

Since March, the Assembly’s judiciary committee has been investigating whether there are grounds to impeach the Democratic governor over sexual harassment allegations, misleading the public about COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes and using state resources and staff for his $5 million book deal.

Following the release earlier this week of a scathing report from the state’s Attorney General which said Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, the Assembly’s investigation almost certainly deals with sexual harassment. It is less clear whether the Assembly has completed work on either the nursing home or book deal aspects of its probe.

The committee has scheduled its next meeting on the matter for Monday.

Nearly 60% — at least 89 — of the Assembly’s 150 members said they would impeach Cuomo if he doesn’t resign, according to a tally by The Associated Press based on interviews and public statements.

That’s more then the simple majority needed for an impeachment vote.

Assembly member Sarah Clark, a Democrat from Rochester, said colleagues who were once hesitant to call for Cuomo to leave office are now all calling for his resignation or impeachment.

“There are not that many more questions in anyone’s mind that he has truly broken state laws, and the state sexual harassment laws he signed into law,” Clark said.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the Assembly’s judiciary committee will first wrap up its probe “as quickly as possible” before the chamber votes on articles of impeachment.

But it’s far from clear how long that will take: Several judiciary committee members estimate weeks or even a month.

Clark has asked legislative leaders whether the Assembly could submit articles of impeachment on harassment first and add more findings later. But committee member Tom Abinanti, a Democrat, said he supports waiting to end the probe and drawing up comprehensive articles that could hold up to legal scrutiny.

Also Thursday, the District Attorney in Oswego County said he will begin investigating an incident in which Cuomo groped a woman’s chest during a public event in May, 2017, according to the Attorney General’s report.

Gregory Oakes told CNY Central (WSTM TV) “It was shocking to read the allegations for the incident here in Oswego County, particularly in the context of the other allegations made against the governor.”

Oakes said the incident suggests “a pattern of behavior that shows a sense - at a minimum - of entitlement, and a disregard for the well being of others, and the self respect of many women.”

Oakes told CNY Central he is requesting the Attorney General provide him with “all reports, documents, transcripts of interview notes relating to the allegations being made.”

One open question: whether the state’s Statute of Limitations has passed, since the incident in question took place more than four years ago.

Cuomo has denied making any inappropriate sexual advances and insists the findings don’t reflect the facts. He’s resisted numerous calls for his resignation from most of New York’s top Democrats and from national figures like President Joe Biden.

The governor had no public events planned Thursday, and has not made himself available to reporters since the report’s release Tuesday.

