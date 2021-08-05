Free COVID testing returning to Lewis County

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Free COVID testing is coming back to Lewis County.

The county health department is getting a $1 million grant to help it re-establish the COVID-19 testing program, which closed in July.

County leaders say it’s imperative to have free testing, especially as schools open back up.

“It’s very important that we are able to keep our schools open with as limited restrictions as possible. We want school to feel normal for kids. In order to do that, we are going to have to have surveillance testing like we did last year,” said Ryan Piche, county manager.

The testing site will be at the Maple Ridge Center and should be open by August 16.

