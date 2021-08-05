Illness prompts cancellation of Dustin Lynch concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Friday night’s concert with country music star Dustin Lynch has been cancelled.

Lynch released the following statement:

“Hey y’all DL here … We’ve been counting down and looking forward to this weekend’s show for a long time! It comes with extreme disappointment to have to announce the below. Due to a case of illness in touring party, and out of an abundance of caution, the August 6th show in Watertown, New York is being cancelled. We’ll be back as soon as we get the invite to be, so stay tuned!”

Lynch was scheduled to perform at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena as part of the DPAO Summer Concert Series.

Information about ticket refunds will be forthcoming.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.