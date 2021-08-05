Jane R. “Daisy” Dyke, 89, of Watertown, NY and formerly of Black River, NY and Fruitland Park, FL passed away August 1, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jane R. “Daisy” Dyke, 89, of Watertown, NY and formerly of Black River, NY and Fruitland Park, FL passed away August 1, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.

Born on December 28, 1931 in Black River, NY, daughter of Henry and Nettie (Clark) Greico, she attended Black River High School.

Following school she worked at M.H. Fishman’s, in Watertown, as a clerk for two years. She then married Clifford A. Dyke on January 29, 1950 at the first United Methodist Church in Black River with Rev Salmon Card officiating. The couple resided in Black River where Jane was a homemaker and provided childcare in her home. From 1969 until 1971 she worked at Cheeseborough Pond as a thermometer grader.

The couple moved to Jacksonville, FL in August of 1984. In 1986 they moved to Fruitland Park, FL.

Jane was a chairman for the March of Dimes in Black River for 30 years and Den mother for the Black River Boy Scouts.

Among her survivors are three sons and two daughters in law, Allan Dyke, Carnegie, PA, Stephen (Sue) Dyke, Magnet, NE, Arthur (Kim) Dyke, Watertown, NY; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Teufer, Rebecca (Adam) Suroviec, Jayson Dyke, Justin (Kaitlyn) Dyke; six great-grandchildren, Christopher and Haley Teufer, Aidan and Avery Suroviec, Christopher and Ella Dyke, one sister and brother-in-law, Nancy (Robert) Papin, Albamora, NC, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her beloved husband Clifford, a sister, Margaret Finnegan, a stepbrother, Harold Harvey and a stepsister, Lillian Murphy.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 16th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Carpenters for Christ, PO Box 57, Fruitland Park, FL 34731.

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com

